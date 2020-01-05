SOLVE Achieves Market Cap of $33.87 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Bittrex. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $33.87 million and approximately $154,759.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00191072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.21 or 0.01507954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024562 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,424,138 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

SOLVE Token Trading

SOLVE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

