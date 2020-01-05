Blockport Price Hits $0.0492 on Top Exchanges (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Blockport has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blockport token can now be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Blockport has a market cap of $2.78 million and $30,050.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00191072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.21 or 0.01507954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024562 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

