Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a media sentiment score of -1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Airbus stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.25. 8,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,750. Airbus has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $150.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.40.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

