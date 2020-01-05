Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Gap Down to $62.20

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.71, but opened at $62.20. Applied Materials shares last traded at $61.21, with a volume of 5,415,192 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

