Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Gap Up to $2.31

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.31. Southwestern Energy shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 22,846,110 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $2.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 827.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

