Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Gap Up to $13.68

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.31, but opened at $13.68. Marathon Oil shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 14,858,300 shares.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $96,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 937,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 637,242 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 391.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 757,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 603,329 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $4,911,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,147,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.