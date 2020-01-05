BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $1.24

Shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.24. BioNano Genomics shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 2,280,886 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNGO. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.55.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter. BioNano Genomics had a negative net margin of 249.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,505.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNano Genomics Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

