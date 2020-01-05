Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down to $72.09

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $74.71, but opened at $72.09. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $71.14, with a volume of 2,437,700 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNA. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $5,277,000. SP Asset Management grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 84,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 63,949 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 68,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

