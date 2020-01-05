Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down to $72.09

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $74.71, but opened at $72.09. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $71.14, with a volume of 2,437,700 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNA. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $5,277,000. SP Asset Management grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 84,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 63,949 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 68,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

