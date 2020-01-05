VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Down to $1.34

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.34. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 3,591,200 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VBIV. Raymond James assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. VBI Vaccines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $238.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 70.54% and a negative net margin of 1,458.97%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth $214,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 61,829 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 1,488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 102,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

