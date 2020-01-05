Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Shares Gap Down to $59.04

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.58, but opened at $59.04. Delta Air Lines shares last traded at $58.06, with a volume of 9,077,900 shares traded.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average is $57.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 101,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.