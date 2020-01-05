ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Down to $12.43

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.68, but opened at $12.43. ING Groep shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 2,890,257 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ING. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ING Groep NV will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 525.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

