ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $17.71

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.27, but opened at $17.71. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 2,350,500 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.47.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal SA will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth $56,117,000. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 116.1% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,729,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,515 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 192.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,349,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,029 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 4,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 680,830 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 963,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 119,572 shares during the period. 2.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

