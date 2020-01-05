Slack (NYSE:WORK) Shares Gap Down to $23.02

Slack (NYSE:WORK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.54, but opened at $23.02. Slack shares last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 6,765,304 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WORK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.97.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $62,625.00. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $32,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,846 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Slack during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,803,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,350,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $978,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

