Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Gap Down to $10.25

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $10.25. Clovis Oncology shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 2,273,600 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CLVS. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $561.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.84 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 298.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,576.32%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.71) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

