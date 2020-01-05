Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Down to $4.32

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.32. Banco Santander shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 6,606,879 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 180,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 222,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 16.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

