United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Gap Down to $89.74

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $92.68, but opened at $89.74. United Continental shares last traded at $87.90, with a volume of 3,499,970 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Get United Continental alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day moving average is $88.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,016 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $93,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in United Continental during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in United Continental by 218.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in United Continental in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in United Continental in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.