Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Shares Gap Down to $38.08

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.16, but opened at $38.08. Luckin Coffee shares last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 7,926,493 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Luckin Coffee from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Luckin Coffee from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.84 million. Luckin Coffee’s revenue was up 557.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at $1,585,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the second quarter worth about $25,180,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,234,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000.

About Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK)

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.