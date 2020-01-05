Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Down to $21.53

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.98, but opened at $21.53. Amarin shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 6,953,602 shares.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Get Amarin alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $5,738,833.14. Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $927,172.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 1,402.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after buying an additional 7,854,902 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amarin by 30.8% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Amarin by 31.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after acquiring an additional 445,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amarin by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 367,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amarin by 40.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 165,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.