Zero Price Tops $0.0653 on Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0653 or 0.00000868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $505,634.00 and approximately $848.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00426002 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00073319 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00101557 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000424 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001468 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,831,222 coins and its circulating supply is 7,743,114 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.