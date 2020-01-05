Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.82 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00018227 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00589598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010482 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

