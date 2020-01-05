PRiVCY Hits Market Capitalization of $34,800.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $34,800.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00043702 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 75.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00105209 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 84% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000107 BTC.

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PRiVCY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

