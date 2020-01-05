Arqma Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Arqma has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $22,571.00 and $248.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,526.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.88 or 0.01844267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.56 or 0.03008611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00589598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00715493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00066357 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00426002 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,072,969 coins and its circulating supply is 3,028,425 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

