Klimatas (KTS) Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Klimatas has a market cap of $8,758.00 and approximately $908.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00476005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001343 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

