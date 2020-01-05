Envion (EVN) Hits Market Cap of $10.15 Million

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 44% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Envion has a market cap of $10.15 million and approximately $241.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Envion token can now be bought for about $0.0796 or 0.00001058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and YoBit. During the last week, Envion has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00191299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.01513727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00123393 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Envion Profile

Envion’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. Envion’s official website is www.envion.org . Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Envion Token Trading

Envion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Envion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

