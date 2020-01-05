Brokerages Set Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Target Price at $9.86

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.86.

ACH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. CLSA raised shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE ACH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 224.00 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 67,825 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 78.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 75.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

