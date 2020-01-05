ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $76.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,740. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in ONEOK by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 1,063.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

