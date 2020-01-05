Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. ValuEngine cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,583 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $179,464.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,540.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,634 shares of company stock worth $483,139. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,037,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.85. 1,145,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,486. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $88.52 and a one year high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.92.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.