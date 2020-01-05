$5.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) will post sales of $5.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.34 billion and the highest is $5.62 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $5.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $21.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.94 billion to $21.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $22.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nomura boosted their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

MAR traded down $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $149.27. 2,116,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,038. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.09. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $103.14 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $2,978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 142,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after buying an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,043,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,896,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

