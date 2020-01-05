$6.00 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce sales of $6.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.02 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $5.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $23.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.16 billion to $23.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.22 billion to $23.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $36,967.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,989.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $225,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,313. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 348,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,340,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 599.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,523,000 after buying an additional 315,172 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNX stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.65. The company had a trading volume of 222,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.61.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.