Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will report sales of $572.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $579.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $559.00 million. Pool posted sales of $543.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $898.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.54 million. Pool had a return on equity of 82.52% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $215.04. 190,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,480. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.44. Pool has a 12 month low of $145.09 and a 12 month high of $228.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.68.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total value of $3,230,909.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $2,151,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $15,002,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,274 shares of company stock worth $6,456,309. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 9.7% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 3.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Pool by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Pool by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

