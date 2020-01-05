$1.04 EPS Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Nordson reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.57.

In other news, Director Ginger M. Jones acquired 1,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $165.95 per share, for a total transaction of $165,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,782 shares in the company, valued at $295,722.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.17, for a total transaction of $2,018,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $9,689,163. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,194,000 after acquiring an additional 262,385 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,659,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $9,225,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 32.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 236,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after purchasing an additional 58,232 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.06. The company had a trading volume of 163,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,768. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nordson has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $168.98. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.53 and its 200-day moving average is $147.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

