Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 8,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $61,987.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 525,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,113.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at about $7,019,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,103 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,727 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 3,247.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,465 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. 899,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fossil Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

