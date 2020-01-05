Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Trading Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $30.84 and last traded at $31.17, 2,036,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,370,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.

Specifically, CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $567,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,185 shares in the company, valued at $37,518,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $55,885.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,059 shares of company stock valued at $876,228. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities set a $21.00 price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,430,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after acquiring an additional 75,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 59.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

