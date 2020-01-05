LIFE 1-Day Volume Tops $12,226.00 (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. LIFE has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $12,226.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, Tidex and HitBTC. In the last week, LIFE has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00191299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.01513727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00123393 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE was first traded on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

