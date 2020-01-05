RPICoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.00 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, RPICoin has traded 44.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RPICoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. RPICoin has a market cap of $13,171.00 and $8.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00061982 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000091 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPICoin (RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 914,805,240 coins and its circulating supply is 874,793,304 coins. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin . RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com . The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

