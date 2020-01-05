PureVidz (VIDZ) Hits One Day Volume of $3.00

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. PureVidz has a market cap of $37,726.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PureVidz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, PureVidz has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PureVidz Coin Profile

VIDZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. PureVidz’s official website is purevidz.net . PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz

Buying and Selling PureVidz

PureVidz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PureVidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PureVidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

