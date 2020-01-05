U Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $71,483.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. U Network has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $71,483.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, U Network has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One U Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HADAX, DDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ . U Network’s official website is u.network

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bibox, DEx.top, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { "width": 600, "height": 400, "symbol": "UUUUSD", "interval": "D", "timezone": "Etc/UTC", "theme": "Light", "style": "1", "locale": "en", "toolbar_bg": "#f1f3f6", "enable_publishing": false, "allow_symbol_change": true, "referral_id": "2588"} );

