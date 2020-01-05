Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $287.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to post sales of $287.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.40 million and the highest is $288.47 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $262.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FICO. ValuEngine lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.00.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.46, for a total value of $1,772,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,211,924.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $1,995,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,083 shares in the company, valued at $35,619,018.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $18,235,870. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FICO traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $381.92. 171,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,673. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $181.53 and a 12 month high of $383.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30 and a beta of 1.17.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

