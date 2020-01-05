CyberVein (CVT) Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, CyberVein has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CyberVein token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bit-Z, Bilaxy and IDEX. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $6,730.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberVein alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bilaxy, OKEx, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CVTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.