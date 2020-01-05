Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives €53.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €53.73 ($62.47).

VNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC set a €51.30 ($59.65) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of VNA traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €48.60 ($56.51). The company had a trading volume of 1,270,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €39.40 ($45.81) and a 1-year high of €48.95 ($56.92). The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion and a PE ratio of 27.15.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

