Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to announce sales of $6.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.56 billion and the lowest is $6.03 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $4.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $20.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.52 billion to $20.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $25.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.85 billion to $26.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.41.

NYSE OXY traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,097,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,323,126. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.15. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $68.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

In related news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 19.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,311 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 60.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 40.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.