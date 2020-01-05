Brokerages Set AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Target Price at $224.21

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.23. The company had a trading volume of 672,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $170.15 and a one year high of $222.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,446,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,154,404,000 after purchasing an additional 195,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,615,000 after purchasing an additional 82,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,253,000 after acquiring an additional 243,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,234,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,116,000 after acquiring an additional 146,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,589,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,115,000 after acquiring an additional 76,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

