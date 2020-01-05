PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $56.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTCT. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 421,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.40. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.09. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2,347.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

