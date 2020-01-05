Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,110,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,715,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,837,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,603,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,420,000 after buying an additional 271,189 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,871,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,347,000 after buying an additional 104,432 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,323,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,984,000 after buying an additional 252,350 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

