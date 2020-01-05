Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTSV. Citigroup upped their price target on Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, Director Irving Weissman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,196,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $153,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,221,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,531,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,054,650. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Forty Seven during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Forty Seven during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTSV traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.35. 366,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,153. Forty Seven has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forty Seven will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

