Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $154.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

VRSK traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.59. 876,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.30. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $164.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

In other news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $519,940.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,218.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $3,686,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,328,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,847 shares of company stock valued at $13,278,804 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

