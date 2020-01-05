Brokerages Set Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Target Price at $86.25

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STMP shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of STMP stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $79.38. 247,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,703. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.03. Stamps.com has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $207.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.06.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.19 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 74.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 405.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 37.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 43.1% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

