SounDAC (XSD) Trading Up 346% Over Last 7 Days

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One SounDAC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. SounDAC has a market cap of $184,539.00 and $285.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SounDAC has traded up 346% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SounDAC

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io . SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html . SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

