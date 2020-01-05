FujiCoin (FJC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One FujiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. FujiCoin has a total market capitalization of $186,582.00 and $1.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,525.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.51 or 0.01841517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.96 or 0.03004186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00590565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00715252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011443 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00066478 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00423430 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FJC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,478,615,655 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

