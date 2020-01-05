Asgard Price Reaches $0.0004 (ASG)

Asgard (CURRENCY:ASG) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Asgard has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Asgard token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and P2PB2B. Asgard has a total market cap of $302,204.00 and $637.00 worth of Asgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00191142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.01502205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123366 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024537 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asgard Token Profile

Asgard’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,880,918 tokens. Asgard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Asgard’s official website is asgardecofund.io . Asgard’s official message board is www.medium.com/@asgardecofund

Buying and Selling Asgard

Asgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

